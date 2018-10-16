SVN gives financial boost to children of former Berbice sugar workers

As former sugar workers in Berbice continue to face financial struggles following the closure of two estates for almost one year, the Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN) provided 75 of their children with $10,000 each towards their education.

The money was part of a fund that the SVN, a Hindu school on the West Coast of Demerara, recently launched with the aim of aiding the “most vulnerable students who have either dropped out of school or at the risk of doing so.”

Students would also be supported through the fund for “at least one academic year starting with the current school term.”….