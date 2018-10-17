Guyana News

Appeal court set to rule on legality of GECOM Chairman’s appointment

By Staff Writer
James Patterson

After hearing further submissions on legal issues it wanted clarified, the Guyana Court of Appeal has said that it will deliver its ruling tomorrow morning on the challenge to the constitutionality of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The court had initially set 2.30 this afternoon to rule, but did indicate that this would have been subject to how long arguments lasted at yesterday’s hearing.

The announcement was made by acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who is hearing the appeal along with Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory.

The appeal, filed by PPP executive Zulfikar Mustapha, contends that Patterson’s appointment contravenes the constitution and for this reason the ruling of the Chief Justice upholding it should be overturned…..

