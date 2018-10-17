Armed bandits rob Bushlot restaurant

Three bandits, one armed with a shotgun, robbed a Chinese restaurant on the Corentyne yesterday morning and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Stabroek News was told that the restaurant which is located at Bushlot Village, Corentyne is being operated by two Chinese nationals who were at home when the robbers gained entry sometime around 1.30 am yesterday. The Chinese nationals reportedly told investigators that they were fast asleep when they were suddenly awakened by a sound, after which they saw the men in front of them. Stabroek News was told that the bandits assaulted the two nationals during the robbery.

Residents stated that this is the sixth time in over two and a half years that bandits have pounced on the owners of the restaurant.

The police who have not yet arrested anyone.