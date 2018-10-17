Bids received for Chiung River Hydro

Bids for the construction of a hydropower plant in Region 8, Potaro-Siparuni were opened yesterday under the Hinterland Electrification Company. The hydropower plant will be constructed in the Chiung River, Kato Village.

Bids for the project which entails the design, supply and installation of the plant, were submitted by three companies.

Under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure tenders were also opened for the Sea and River Defence Resilience Project Grove/ Lookout, East Bank Essequibo, Essequibo Islands/West Demerara, which saw companies tendering million-dollar US bids. An engineer’s estimate has the construction cost pegged at $1.7M US.

The tender documents were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at 49, Main and Urquhart streets, Georgetown.

The companies and their bids are as follows: ….