Brighton man found dead after setting family’s house ablaze

A Brighton Village, Corentyne labourer was yesterday morning found dead after he set his wooden house on fire destroying all of his family’s belongings on Monday sometime around 6.30 pm.

The man, Michael Lewis, attempted to set his family on fire by dousing them with gasoline, while earlier in the day he attempted to beat his wife with a hammer.

The woman, Candacy Khedaroo, 28, a mother of three explained, that on Monday she attended her nephew’s birthday party and returned home with her children around 3 pm. However, upon returning home Lewis, 34, began to verbally abuse h….