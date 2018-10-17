Guyana News

Demolition of San Jose-Kumaka bridge almost completed

By Staff Writer
The skeletal remains of the San Jose Bridge on Monday afternoon. (Antonio Torres photo)

The demolition of the deteriorating San Jose-Kumaka Bridge, in Moruca, Region One, is almost complete, ahead of slated works for the construction of a new one.

Last month, Stabroek News had reported on the concerns of residents of Santa Rosa and surrounding communities regarding the delay in the commencement of works due to their concerns about the deteriorating bridge.

Subsequent to this, Hinterland Engineer Jeffrey Walcott, in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), said that efforts to establish an alternative crossing for residents who utilise the San Jose Bridge would be made in the following week…..

