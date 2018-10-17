Eight inmates shot during Monday’s Lusignan unrest

The Ministry of Public Security yesterday confirmed that eight inmates were shot during efforts to quell the unrest at the Lusignan Prison on Monday evening and order was eventually restored at the facility early yesterday morning.

In a press release yesterday, the ministry said acting Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels met with inmates at their request and he received complaints about the facility’s physical infrastructure, prisoners not receiving lunch, periods of imprisonment and the behaviour of some of the junior ranks. The ministry said these concerns were noted and actions will be taken where necessary.

The United Nations’ Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent last year called for the Lusignan Prison to be closed down without delay, saying that the facility is “not fit for human habitation.”….