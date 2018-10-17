Guyana News

Gov’t seeking to create capacity to analyse oil field development plans

By Staff Writer

Government is seeking advisory services and technical support to enhance the country’s core capacity to review, approve and authorise oil and gas companies Field Development Plan(s) (FDP) and, in the process, protect the interests of Guyana in technical discussions with private sector investors.

Numerous questions have been raised about how the FDP for ExxonMobil’s Liza-1 well was approved and whether the requisite expertise was available.

In an ad in the  last Sunday Stabroek, the Ministry of Natural Resources invited eligible firms to submit expressions of interest to provide the services. The successful firm will be expected to conduct an in-depth review of the FDP, environmental impact assessment (EIA) and supporting documents (including related FDP) submitted by the contractor(s). The ad says that this in-depth review must include, at a minimum, an assessment of the strategy and the development model, as well as the criteria for the choices that have been made by the contractor (with a particular focus on recovery, cost and safety optimisation) and potential alternatives…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Gov’t vows to fight major hike in Berbice Bridge tolls

By

Appeal court set to rule on legality of GECOM Chairman’s appointment

‘This going to kill us’

Comments

Trending