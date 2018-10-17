Gov’t vows to fight major hike in Berbice Bridge tolls

The Berbice Bridge Company Incorporated (BBCI) yesterday announced that it would be instituting huge hikes in tolls as of November 12th, 2018 but Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson assured residents of the county that the government would do everything in its power to ensure that they pay no increases.

The increases follow several years of fruitless talks between the company and the government over the hiking of tariffs. The company has sustained significant losses.

Patterson yesterday voiced the administration’s belief that there are “political machinations” behind the move given that the date for implementation coincides with local government elections…..