Man gets bail on ecstasy possession charge

A father of three was yesterday charged with having ecstasy in his possession.

Steve Fiedtkou appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in Georgetown, on a charge that he allegedly had 252 methamphetamine pills (ecstasy), which amounted to 146 grammes, in his possession on October 12th, 2018, at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Fiedtkou, who was represented by attorney Siand Dhurjon, pleaded not guilty to charge.

Fiedtkou was placed on $75,000 bail yesterday and he is to return to court on November 7th, 2018, for his next hearing.