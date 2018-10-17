Nandlall to move for jailing of Finance Minister over non-payment of damages awarded by court

Attorney Anil Nandlall has signalled his intent to initiate proceedings to commit Finance Minister Winston Jordan to prison due to the government’s failure to pay damages awarded by the court in a number of wrongful dismissal cases.

Nandlall made the disclosure on Monday after winning a judgment in favour of former Guyana High Commissioner to Canada Harry Narine Nawbatt, who was awarded over $24 million for his wrongful dismissal by the APNU+AFC government.

Nandlall said that even though they filed similar proceedings for former Advisor to the Minister of Local Government Clinton Collymore, former Liaison Officer to the Office of the President for Region Six Zulfikar Mustapha and former Ministry of Amerindian Affairs employee Anna Correia between 2015 and 2016 and won judgments, the government has made no payouts…..