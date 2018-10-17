Guyana News

PPP ‘categorically opposed’ to rise in Berbice bridge tolls

By Staff Writer

The opposition PPP yesterday said it was “categorically opposed” to any increase in tolls for the Berbice Bridge even though the swingeing hikes announced yesterday by company running it derives from the agreement signed under the previous PPP/C  government.

In a statement yesterday following the announcement by the Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI) of the increases to take effect on  November 12, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) said that it had advanced the construction of a bridge across the Berbice River with no additional burden to Guyanese taxpayers.

The APNU+AFC government yesterday  vowed to oppose the increases and it would be one of the few domestic issues where it and the PPP are on the same side. (See story on page three.)….

