QC girl secures top CAPE award

Queen’s College has won the 2018 award for CAPE school of the year, with former student Aadilah Ali having been recognized as this year’s recipient of the Dennis Irvine Prize for most outstanding performance at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Ali, 18, was adjudged the country’s top performer at the 2018 sitting of CAPE, having secured passes in 15 units, 14 of which were grade ones.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Ali is the second Queen’s College Student to win the Dennis Irvine Award, following Cecil Cox in 2015…..