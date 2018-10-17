Taxi driver to face trial over Kescia Branche murder

Matthew Munroe, the taxi driver accused of murdering 23-year-old teacher Kescia Branche, was yesterday committed to stand trial.

Munroe, 47, of Lot 1092, 16th Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was committed at the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge against him. Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman committed the man to stand trial for the murder at the next possible sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Munroe is charged with murdering Branche on November 7th, 2017 at Georgetown. Branche, a mother of one and a teacher at Richard Ishmael Secondary School, was found on November 5th along Cemetery Road, obliquely opposite the cemetery office, sometime around 5 am.

She succumbed to her injuries on November 7th in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital. A post-mortem examination revealed that she died as a result of brain haemorrhaging and blunt trauma to the brain.