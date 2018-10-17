Wartsila successor to take over maintenance of GPL generators

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) will no longer be responsible for the maintenance of its generators and is currently in the process of transferring them to Power Producers and Distribution Inc. (PPDI).

The announcement was made yesterday through a Department of Public Information (DPI) report which said GPL has already requested a proposal from the PPDI for the maintenance of several of their out-of-town generating sets.

Stabroek News contacted General Manager of the PPDI, Arron Fraser who confirmed that they have been in constant discussion with the power company over the transitioning of the maintenance of their generators…..