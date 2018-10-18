APNU, AFC candidates to battle it out in key Georgetown constituencies

With 25 days to go to the Local Government Elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has posted to its website, http://www.gecom.org.gy/ the approved lists of candidates for the ten municipalities and the approved lists for the 70 neighbourhood democratic councils contesting the polls.

Seeking to regain a seat on the Georgetown municipality is city mayor Patricia Chase-Green, who will once again be representing A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on Constituency 12 – Tucville-North Ruimveldt constituency. Chase-Green will be coming up against public servant Brian David Nobrega of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and sales representative Maxine Donetta Padmore of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The AFC is contesting elections on its own after it failed to reach a local government accord with APNU. The two groups contested the historic 2016 local government elections as a coalition but not this time…..