Bail for man charged with attempted murder of dog food vendor

Bail in the sum of $100,000 was yesterday granted to the miner who was charged earlier this month with the attempted murder of dog food vendor Shane Cooper, who was shot twice during an attack.

Naresh Samaroo was read the attempted murder charge on October 4th, by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that the accused, 21, of 97 James Street, Albouystown, on September 24th, at Stevedore Street, North Ruimveldt, caused grievous bodily harm to Cooper, with intent to murder him…..