Convicted confidence trickster gets 30 years for raping woman

Convicted confidence trickster Troy Webster was yesterday sentenced to 30 years behind bars for raping a woman who had met with him to finalize arrangements for a sales-rep job he had deceitfully promised her.

Before handing down the sentence, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow told the 38-year-old father of two that the court needed to send a strong message to potential offenders that such actions would not be condoned.

Referencing evidence presented during the trial, the judge noted that it was not the first time that Webster had used “bold and daring tactics to do what you wanted to do.”

Justice Barlow said the convict used one trick after another to lure the young woman, and after gaining her trust, preyed on her…..