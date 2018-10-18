Guyana News

Five committed to stand trial over No. 70 carpenter murder

By Staff Writer
From top left to right: Niran Yacoob, Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie. Bottom left to right: Diodath Datt, Orlando Dickie

Five men who are accused of murdering Number 70 Village, Corentyne carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt, were yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court in Berbice after a lengthy preliminary inquiry (PI).

The five accused are Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob. The alleged mastermind, Marcus Bisram remains in police custody in the US.

In September, Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court had found that a prima facie case had been made out against the five men charged with the 2016 murder of Narinedatt. ….

