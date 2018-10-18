Guard accused of stealing gun from security company gets bail

A security shift commander was yesterday placed on bail for allegedly stealing a gun and six rounds of ammunition from his work place.

Mark Joseph appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday, when he was charged for allegedly stealing a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver valued $109,649 from the Professional Guard Service.

It was also alleged that on that same date, Joseph stole six live rounds of .38 ammunition valued $1,025, from the company…..