Guard accused of stealing gun from security company gets bail

A security shift commander was yesterday placed on bail for allegedly stealing a gun and six rounds of ammunition from his work place.
Mark Joseph appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday, when he was charged for allegedly stealing a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver valued $109,649 from the Professional Guard Service.
It was also alleged that on that same date, Joseph stole six live rounds of .38 ammunition valued $1,025, from the company…..
