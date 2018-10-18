Guyana News

Kitty woman remanded over trafficking cannabis and ecstasy

By Staff Writer
Judith Alexander

A mother of ten children, who resides in Kitty, was yesterday remanded over the trafficking of  cannabis and ecstasy.

Judith Alexander, on October 15th, 2018 at 109 D’Andrade Street, Georgetown, allegedly had in her possession 410 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

It is also alleged that on the same date and at the same place, she had 24 methamphetamines for the purpose of trafficking…..

