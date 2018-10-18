Nine homeless after No.40 Village fire

Nine persons are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin ripped through a two-flat concrete house at No 40 Village, West Coast Berbice around 2:30 pm yesterday.

Nelta Campbell, 40, who lived in the bottom flat with her husband, three of her children and an elderly relative said she was at home when she heard neighbours shouting “fire! fire!”

She ran out to see the thick smoke coming from the upper flat that was occupied by her mother and two of her other grandchildren. At the time of the fire her mother was in Georgetown while the children were at school…..