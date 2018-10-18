Prosecutor not calling handyman witness in case against Subryanville hotelier

The prosecutor in the matter of Erwin Bacchus, the Subryanville hotelier charged with the murder of Jason De Florimonte, has no plans to call the handyman who allegedly intervened in the encounter as one of its witnesses.

When the matter resumed yesterday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, special prosecutor Dexter Todd requested to approach the Magistrate’s bench, along with attorneys Glenn Hanoman and Jed Vasconcellos; both attorneys for the accused.

It has been alleged that the accused, Bacchus, on August 4th, at Subryanville, Georgetown, murdered De Florimonte…..