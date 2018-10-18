Puri vendor dealt three years for cannabis trafficking

A father of three, Seon Fitzgerald, was yesterday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for trafficking 76 grammes of cannabis.

Fitzgerald appeared in the city Magistrates’ Court, where it was said that he trafficked 76 grammes of cannabis on October 13th, in South Sophia, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The puri vendor, who was before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, pleaded guilty to the offence and told the court that he found the bag on the street and picked it up…..