Quartet committed to stand trial over murder of Good Hope rice farmers

A Magistrate yesterday committed four men to stand trial at the High Court for the 2016 murder of Good Hope rice farmers, Mohamed and Jamilla Munir.

It is alleged that Jason Howard, of Lot 250 East La Penitence; Sanjay George; Shamudeen Mohamed, called ‘Milo’ and Joel Blair, on April 17, 2016, at Good Hope, murdered Mohamed Munir and Bibi Munir in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The quartet were on trial before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

At the closure of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge yesterday, the men heard that a prima facie case was made out against them and that they were committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Mohamed Munir, 75, and his wife, Jamilla Munir, 70, once popular rice farmers, were secured in their bedroom when an attempt was made to break into their home (which was heavily grilled). The attackers later set fire to the house.