Six men held after Parika sports bar robbed

Swift action by the police in ‘D’ Division has led to the arrest of six men, three of whom are accused of invading a Parika, East Bank Essequibo sports bar and robbing the proprietress and two patrons of a quantity of cash and other valuables on Tuesday night.

Reports are that the incident unfolded around 10.30 pm on Tuesday at the Nancy Sports Bar located at Lot 962 Parika, EBE.

During the incident, the bandits, two of whom were masked and armed with handguns relieved proprietress Jenny Ramkissoon, 37, the two patrons who have been identified as Sherman De Souza and Josh Benjamin, of one HP laptop, their cell phones and $39,000 cash…..