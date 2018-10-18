Sophia man stabbed to death after bicycle argument

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Seon Harry, 26, unemployed of Block ‘E’ South Sophia, Greater Georgetown which occurred about 9 am today at South Sophia, Squatting Area, Greater Georgetown allegedly by a 31-year-old resident who has since been detained and is assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that last evening Harry borrowed the suspect’s bicycle and returned it sometime after midnight and that reportedly caused a brief but heated exchange of words.

This morning, Harry whilst reportedly armed with a cutlass, met the suspect on a dam and dealt him several chops about his body; in retaliation the suspect whipped out a knife and fatally stabbed his alleged attacker.

The suspect had to receive medical attention for his injuries.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Corporation Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.