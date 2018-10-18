Two soldiers to be charged over alleged Anna Regina rape

The police have received legal advice to charge two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers who are accused of sexually assaulting a woman and robbing her partner at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground last Saturday evening.

This was confirmed by Divisional Commander Khali Pareshram, who when contacted for an update yesterday told Stabroek News that the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that the duo be charged.

They are expected to appear in the Suddie Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Stabroek News had previously reported that the couple was liming at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground when they were attacked around 10.30pm…..