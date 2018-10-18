Guyana News

Zeelugt miner murdered in cigarettes argument

By Staff Editor

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Daniel George, 20, a miner of Zeelugt , EBE, which occurred about 8 pm on October 16th  at Barakat Landing, Mazaruni River allegedly by a 35 year-old miner of Tuschen, EBE, who  is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Investigations revealed that both George and the suspect were imbibing at a shop when an argument erupted over cigarettes and the suspect fatally stabbed George in his abdomen and right eye with a knife.

Investigations are in progress.

 

 

