Zeelugt miner murdered in cigarettes argument

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Daniel George, 20, a miner of Zeelugt , EBE, which occurred about 8 pm on October 16th at Barakat Landing, Mazaruni River allegedly by a 35 year-old miner of Tuschen, EBE, who is in custody assisting with the investigation.
Investigations revealed that both George and the suspect were imbibing at a shop when an argument erupted over cigarettes and the suspect fatally stabbed George in his abdomen and right eye with a knife.
Investigations are in progress.
