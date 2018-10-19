Guyana News

Former death row prisoner found guilty of manslaughter at new trial

By Staff Writer
Terry Kissoon

A 12-member jury yesterday found former death row prisoner Terry Kissoon guilty of manslaughter after his retrial for the death of Troy Smith.

Kissoon, in December, 2013, was sentenced to death by Justice Diana Insanally after being found guilty of the murder of Smith, which occurred on July 30th, 2010.

However, Kissoon appealed the matter and in July, 2018, the Appeal Court, after reviewing the case, allowed the appeal and set aside his conviction and sentence.

Following his retrial before Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Demerara Assizes, Kissoon yesterday heard that the jury unanimously found him not guilty of murder but guilty, by a proportion of 10 jurors to 2, of manslaughter…..

