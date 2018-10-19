Funds for $1.15B D’Urban Park sourced from road repairs, infrastructure allocations

In addition to tapping into the Contingency and Lotto funds, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) sourced money from its road works and infrastructure development budget to complete D’Urban Park, according to the preliminary findings of the Auditor General, which also said there is no evidence of checks on works for which the private company that started the project was given half a billion.

The findings of an ongoing special investigation into the spending associated with the controversial project were included in the 2017 Auditor General’s report on the public accounts of Guyana, which was presented to the National Assembly yesterday. The Audit Office commenced the investigation earlier this year.

The report says that up to December 31st, 2017, amounts totaling almost $1.150 billion were spent on the project…..