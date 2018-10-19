Miner killed in cigarettes row

A young miner is now dead after he was stabbed by a man who he was arguing with him over cigarettes.

According to the police, 20-year-old Daniel George of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, was drinking at the Barakat Landing, Mazaruni River along with a 35-year-old miner from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

While they were imbibing, around 8 pm, on October 16, an argument erupted over cigarettes during which the suspect fatally stabbed George in his abdomen and right eye with a knife.

The suspect has since been arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.