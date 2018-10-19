Private sector declares support for Dep’t of Energy

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has declared its full support for the work of the new Department of Energy within the Ministry of the Presidency.

The commitment, the PSC said in a release was made last Thursday during a meeting of the Chairman of the Energy Sub Committee of the PSC, Deonarine Ramsaroop, with Dr. Mark Bynoe, Director of the new Department and his colleague, Oil and Gas Adviser Matthew Wilks. The Commission and the Department have also agreed to a regular schedule of consultations.

Dr. Bynoe, the release said, stated that “the philosophy of the Department is to be open, transparent and predictable. We are seeking to establish partnerships and to work collaboratively with institutions such as the PSC and we look forward to the PSC being a partner with whom we can have candid dialogue and discussions”…..