‘Sak’ is the new ‘Fly’

A ‘new’ locally produced beverage, made from purple sweet potatoes grown in the hinterland regions, took centre stage as the Green Guyana Expo kicked off at the Guyana National Stadium yesterday.

Called ‘Sak’, the beverage, produced by the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST), has as its main ingredient, the purple sweet potatoes used by Guyana’s indigenous peoples to make the popular ‘fly’ beverage.

“This product has been used by the Makushis and Patamonas for a very long time. Some of you may know it as ‘fly’ but is made from purple sweet potatoes,” Dr Suresh Narine, the Director of IAST, told members of the media and patrons who gathered to view the official launching of the beverage at the Expo yesterday. ….