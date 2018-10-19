Guyana News

Sophia man fatally stabbed after bike row

By Staff Writer
Seon Harry

A 26-year-old man is now dead after he was stabbed by his friend yesterday morning following an argument over a bicycle and a box of food the night before.

According to the police, an investigation is being conducted into the murder of Seon Harry, 26, an unemployed man of Section ‘E’ South Sophia, who was allegedly stabbed by a 31-year-old man, around 9 am.

They said that investigations have revealed that sometime on Wednesday night, Harry borrowed the suspect’s bicycle and returned it after midnight which caused a “brief but heated exchange of words”…..

