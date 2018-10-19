Termite-infested hotel among rent-free sites storing drugs, medical supplies for ministry

The Public Health Ministry entered into rent-free arrangements to have drugs and medical supplies temporarily stored at four off-site facilities, including a hotel where a termite infestation and damage to some of the items were evident.

This is according to the 2017 Auditor General’s Report, which has recommended that contracts be entered into to ensure that there are ideal storage conditions and to protect the government from potential financial losses. The period of assessment was January 1st to December 31st, 2017.

The report, which was presented to the National Assembly, singled out the Ocean View International Hotel and included photographs to show the poor storage conditions there. The other off-site facilities utilised by the ministry during 2017 were New GPC Inc, ANSA McAL Trading Limited and a Princes Street site…..