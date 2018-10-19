Tucville residents get bail on ecstasy possession charge

Two Tucville residents were yesterday granted bail after they denied being in possession of ecstasy, which the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) says one of them handed to an undercover agent.

In the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Samuel Bruce, 25, and Kelder Halley, 21, denied a joint charge of possession of the illicit substance.

It is alleged that the two, on October 15th, at Gibson Street, Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, trafficked 63 grammes of ecstasy pills…..