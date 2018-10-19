Guyana News

Tucville residents get bail on ecstasy possession charge

By Staff Writer
Samuel Bruce

Two Tucville residents were yesterday granted bail after they denied being in possession of ecstasy, which the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) says one of them handed to an undercover agent.

In the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Samuel Bruce, 25, and Kelder Halley, 21, denied a joint charge of possession of the illicit substance.

It is alleged that the two, on October 15th, at Gibson Street, Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, trafficked 63 grammes of ecstasy pills…..

