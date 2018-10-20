Guyana News

Bachelor’s Adventure man shot in drive-by

By Staff Writer

A 31-year-old shopkeeper is now nursing a gunshot wound to his left hand after he was attacked on Thursday evening.

Taffy Adams, a resident of Lot 1031 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after the attack.

His condition is currently listed as stable. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Gov’t ‘concerned’ about allegations emanating from City Hall inquiry

Murder accused Lusignan Prison escapee nabbed

City constable stabbed during City Hall fracas

Comments

Trending