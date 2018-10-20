Bachelor’s Adventure man shot in drive-by

A 31-year-old shopkeeper is now nursing a gunshot wound to his left hand after he was attacked on Thursday evening.
Taffy Adams, a resident of Lot 1031 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after the attack.
His condition is currently listed as stable. ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments