City Hall aiming to resolve garbage collection debts next week

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will meet next week with the city’s two primary garbage contractors – Puran Brothers Waste Disposal Inc and Cevons Waste Management Inc – to settle its outstanding debts, Solid Waste Management Director Walter Narine says.

“I think we have a meeting with them next Tuesday and we hope to pay some money. We kindly ask them to be understanding,” Narine said at an M&CC press conference yesterday.

Representatives of the two companies said earlier this month that City Hall has racked up another debt totalling nearly $150 million between the two companies. It was stated that Puran was owed approximately $73 million for June up to this month while Cevons is owed $75 million from May…..