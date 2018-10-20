Construction worker accused of raping girl, 15

A construction worker is now free on $250,000 bail after he yesterday denied raping a 15-year-old girl.

Alvin Mann, 26, was read a charge which alleged that between August 1st and August 31st, 2018, at 1444 Hyde Park, Timehri, he engaged in sexual penetration of a child below the age of 16.

Mann, who was represented by attorney Stanley Moore, was not required to enter a plea to the charge, which was read to him in a Georgetown court.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan later granted the accused his release on $250,000 bail and also ordered that he stay 50 feet away from the complainant.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until October 23rd, when it is expected to be heard by Magistrate Leron Daly.