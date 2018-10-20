Ex-soldiers charged with raping Essequibo woman

Two former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) privates were yesterday charged with the rape of a 26-year-old Essequibo woman.

Rawlston Reid, 22, a resident of Dochfour Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara and Isaiah Rawlins, 21, of Wisroc, Linden, who were both attached to 6th Infantry Battalion at Anna Regina, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and each was granted his release on $300,000 bail. However, bail was granted with the condition that they report to the Anna Regina Police Station every Friday until the completion of their trial…..