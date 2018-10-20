Five remanded over Parika bar robbery

Five of the six men who were apprehended on Tuesday night following an armed robbery at a Parika bar were yesterday remanded to jail on multiple charges of armed robbery.

Trevor Xavier, 25, a porter of 145 Cooper Street, Albouystown, Derick Pealey, 24, a miner of Kuru Kuru Squatting Area, Blade Hardeen, 24, a Superbet cashier of 451 Section ‘A,’ Block ‘Y,’ Diamond, Raymond Lindo, 19, a taxi driver of Diamond, and Joseph Jai Singh, 25, a mason, of Independence Boulevard, all pleaded not guilty to four counts of armed robbery.

The four charges allege that on October 16th, at Parika, being armed with guns, the men robbed Sherman De Souza of a cell phone and $5,000 in cash; that they robbed Josh Benjamin of a cell phone and $35,000 in cash; that they robbed Tamika Daniels of a cell phone, valued $10,000; and that they robbed Jenny Ramkissoon of a laptop, valued $300,000, a cellphone valued $120,000 and $50,000 in cash…..