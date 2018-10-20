Gov’t ‘concerned’ about allegations emanating from City Hall inquiry

Government is concerned about the reports emerging from the ongoing Com-mission of Inquiry (CoI) into the management of City Hall but will await its completion and the submission of its recommendations before taking any action.

“We are concerned [about] what we see coming out and reported in the newspapers of that CoI but certainly we will have to [wait for] the completion of it; wait on it and the recommendations of the commission, before we can take action,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

Following a “plethora” of complaints against City Hall by residents and members of the business community, including vendors, the Local Government Commission (LGC) last month initiated the inquiry…..