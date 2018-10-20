Guyana to host headquarters of sustainable land management initiative

Guyana is to host the headquarters of one of the region’s newest institutions, the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM), which is to be relocated from Trinidad and Tobago.

The disclosure was made yesterday by Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Trevor Benn, who said the host country agreement is to be signed to bring the institution here. At a press conference at the end of a two-day meeting of the Third Session of the PISLM High Level Meeting of Caribbean Ministers from Small Island Developing States at the Marriott Hotel, Benn said the move will enable Guyana to take a leading role in sustainable land management.

To this end, he said, Guyana is developing a national land use policy and is in the process of revising all national and regional land use plans to make them descriptive rather than prescriptive…..