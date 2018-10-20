Ministry urges against theft of cables

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure yesterday urged residents against removing distribution cables attached to lantern posts following recent thefts in West Demerara and East Bank communities.

“These cables are used to provide electrical power to the highway lights installed along the designated highways with the intent of promoting safe mobility for all categories of road users,” the ministry explained in a notice on the theft of “Triplex Distribution Cables.”

The notice listed Leonora, Met-en-Meerzorg, De Kinderen on the West Coast of Demerara, Belle Vue on the West Bank of Demerara and Coverden and Land of Canaan on the East Bank of Demerara as the areas where cables were stolen.

It further urged that citizens refrain from removing cables attached to lantern posts so that the populace are not robbed of the benefits.

The ministry also pleaded with the public to contact the nearest police station to report all suspicious activities.