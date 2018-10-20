Promoter remanded for cocaine trafficking

A promoter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with being in possession of 2.5 pounds of cocaine for trafficking.

Wyette Amsterdam, 31, was read a charge which stated that on October 17th, at Stabroek Market Square, in the vicinity of the Lodge bus park, he had 1.160 kg (equivalent to 2.5 pounds) of cocaine for trafficking.

Amsterdam, of Land of Canaan Public Road, denied the allegation. Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) prosecutor Konyo Sandiford told the court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that the accused was under surveillance by CANU ranks for some time, which resulted in them eventually intercepting him at Stabroek Market Square. During the interception, the suspected cocaine and $600,000 were found in a haversack being carried by Amsterdam.

The prosecutor also objected to the accused being granted bail.

Chief Magistrate McLennan subsequently remanded the accused to prison and adjourned the matter until November 1st.