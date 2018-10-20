Rules to regulate wildlife trade completed

Government yesterday announced that regulations for the management of Guyana’s wildlife trade are completed and will soon be gazetted.

This paves the way for the resumption of the wildlife trade, which has been suspended for over a year now.

“The new regulations will govern all aspects of hunting, trapping, trade, protection, conservation, management and sustainable use of wildlife in Guyana. Specifically, it will provide a legal framework for conservation and management of all species of wildlife in Guyana; conservation,….