Tuschen youth fatally shot after alleged attack on guard

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Jarrel Noble, 22, who was fatally shot early this morning after he allegedly attacked a security guard at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

Nobel, of Lot 12 Tuschen Tiger Bay, East Bank Essequibo, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) about 10 am today, over five hours after the shooting took place.

The guard who shot him is now in custody.

According to a Guyana Police Force statement, the shooting occurred shortly after 4.30 am, when the guard responded to a report that someone was seen in a yard at Line Top Vergenoegen, where a poultry farm is located.

The guard, who was on duty at a nearby service station, was also responsible for securing the premises with the farm.

Police said the guard as well as the poultry farmer, who had earlier observed the intruder on the premises via CCTV cameras, went to conduct checks. The statement noted that when a check was made inside a building on the premises, “it was alleged that the now deceased emerged from a room armed with a knife and attacked the security [guard] who discharged two rounds which struck him.”

The statement said that the police, having been also earlier summoned, arrived and rushed Noble to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was treated before being transferred to the GPHC, where he later succumbed.

The security guard was taken into custody and his firearm, a licensed shotgun, has been lodged.

The deceased was previously charged with breaking and enter and larceny, police noted.