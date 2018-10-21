AFC moving to respond to court action alleging backers defrauded

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is going to initiate proceedings to enable it to respond to the allegations made in an ongoing court action that claims its candidates fraudulently procured the names of persons listed as their backers for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), party chairman Khemraj Ramjattan says.

Ramjattan made the disclosure last Wednesday while reacting to an action brought by a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) candidate, who has accused an AFC candidate of deceiving persons into signing on as nominators.

Speaking at the AFC’s weekly press conference at its headquarters, Ramjattan denied that his party used illicit means to get nominators, saying “absolutely nothing of the sort” happened…..