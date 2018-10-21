AG condemns Nandlall for ‘disrespecting’ Appeal Court judges

Attorney General Basil (AG) Williams SC yesterday called on the Guyana Bar Association to condemn comments directed at the judiciary by attorney Anil Nandlall following the recent ruling in the challenge to the appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“As Attorney General, I fully support objective comments on judgements handed down by the courts, but these must be measured and respectful without seeking to scandalise the court by describing its decision as political…and the judges who made the decision as immature. This amounts to personal invective and abuse of the judges,” Williams said in a statement issued last evening.

Williams made specific reference to comments reported in some sections of the media, in which Nandlall expressed disappointment at the ruling before launching what he characterised as an “attack” on the judiciary. Nandlall subsequently wrote a letter expanding on the issue, which appeared in yesterday’s edition of this newspaper…..